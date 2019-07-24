Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wester Ross Marine Protected Area includes Loch Broom

An investigation has been launched into an alleged incident of illegal scallop dredging in a marine protected area (MPA).

Marine Scotland has received a report of a fishing boat in Loch Broom in the Wester Ross MPA last week.

Dredging is banned in the MPA which covers the sea loch near Ullapool and also the Summer Isles in the Highlands.

The Scottish government confirmed Marine Scotland was investigating the allegation.

The Wester Ross MPA was set up to protect wildlife and also glacial features from the last Ice Age.

Parts of the seabed are carpeted with maerl, a hard purple-pink seaweed.

There are also flame shell beds and mud burrowed by Norway lobsters.

'Completely unacceptable'

Evidence of the last Ice Age include huge scars on the seabed left by the movement of glaciers and piles of dropped boulders and pebbles.

The Scottish government said dredging was subject to strict regulations and any illegal activity was "completely unacceptable".

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a case of suspected illegal dredging in the Wester Ross Marine Protected Area has been reported to Marine Scotland.

"We would ask anyone who has any evidence of this event to bring it forward."

Nick Underdown, of environmental group Open Sea, said it was sad to learn of another incident of suspected illegal dredging.

Image copyright SNH/Scottish government Image caption Flame shells in Loch Carron were found to have been damaged by dredging in 2017

Earlier this year, a fragile flame shell reef which was severely damaged by scallop dredging on Scotland's north west coast was granted permanent protection.

Ministers had issued a temporary order banning mobile fishing on Loch Carron after the 2017 incident.

Divers who visited the reef, which is a nursery ground for scallops, found the area had been "intensively" dredged.

In May an area of the sea loch was given MPA status.