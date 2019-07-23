Image copyright PAul McGinley Image caption HebCelt is held in Stornoway in Lewis

The 24th Hebridean Celtic Festival - HebCelt - came to a close at the weekend.

Held in Stornoway in Lewis, the event featured more than 30 acts.

Image copyright Colin Cameron Image caption Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall made her first appearance at HebCelt since 2011

Image copyright HebCelt Image caption Newton Faulkner was also among the headline acts

Image copyright Fiona Rennie Image caption Highlands band Tide Lines at the festival, which started last Wednesday

Image copyright Fiona Rennie Image caption The Shires

Image copyright Colin Cameron Image caption Peat and Diesel were among more than 30 acts performing

Image copyright Fiona Rennie Image caption Hoojamamas entertaining the HebCelt crowd

All images are copyrighted.