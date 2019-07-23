Sailor rescued in rough seas off Skye

Image copyright RNLI Portree Image caption Portree lifeboat crew managed to get a tow line to the yacht

A sailor was rescued after getting into difficulty in high winds and rough seas off Skye on Monday.

The yacht broke down south east of Eilean Trodday, a small island off the Trotternish Peninsula in north Skye.

RNLI Portree, which was alerted by Stornoway Coastguard, said conditions were "challenging" due to a strong southerly wind.

The lifeboat crew managed to get the yacht under tow and bring it and the sailor safely to Portree harbour.