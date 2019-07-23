Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee is among the airports closed on Tuesday

The third and final of a series of strikes affecting six Scottish airports has begun.

Air traffic controllers employed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have taken the action in a dispute about their pay.

The 24-hour strike involves Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.

Inverness Airport was closed by industrial action on Sunday and Sumburgh and Kirkwall airports were shut on Monday.

The controllers' union Prospect said the strikes were "a last resort".

Hial's managing director Inglis Lyon has apologised for the disruption the strikes will cause passengers.

The Scottish government, which owns Hial, has urged the company and Prospect to hold fresh talks to resolve the dispute.