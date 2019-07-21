Image copyright Google

A driver has died in a three-car collision in the Highlands.

The crash happened between the Cromarty Bridge and Alness near the Skiach Services junction at about 10:30 on Saturday.

Police said the 63-year-old driver of a blue Renault Clio died while an 80-year-old man driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra was injured and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The driver of the third vehicle, an orange Vauxhall Mokka, was not hurt.

The road was closed for seven hours but re-opened on Saturday evening.

Sgt Chris Murray said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died in this incident.

"We would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken with an officer to contact us."