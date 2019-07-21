Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Saddique was on holiday on Skye when he died suddenly

A police officer has died while visiting the Isle of Skye's Fairy Pools during a holiday in Scotland.

PC Shazad Saddique, who served with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was visiting the attraction with his 13-year-old son on Friday when he died suddenly.

His family said the 38-year-old was passionate about outdoor activities and committed to youth work.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The Fairy Pools are a natural waterfall phenomenon in Glen Brittle. The vivid blues and greens of the pools suggest an unnatural origin and they are popular with wild swimmers.

PC Saddique joined GMP a year ago and was a student officer based in the Tameside district just outside Manchester.

Outside work, the officer enjoyed hiking and trekking and was heavily involved in outreach work with young people in the local community, which focused on enabling youngsters to experience outdoor activities in the countryside.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Fairy Pools at the foot of the Black Cuillin mountains are renowned for their crystal clear water

A statement from PC Saddique's family said: "Shaz was the most selfless person you could ever hope to meet; he always put other people first and wanted to make every new experience a fun one.

"He had a real passion for the outdoors and helping others, particularly young people in the community.

"Deep in his heart, he felt very strongly about youth outreach programs and getting young people out in the countryside to do fun activities.

"He loved his family more than anything; he was a supporting figure and a role model for his siblings. He was the best dad, and his wife and kids were his absolute world."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Saddique's family said he was passionate about outdoor activities

Ch Sup Neil Evans, GMP's territorial commander for Tameside, said it was a very sad day for his force.

He added: "Although Shazad was only with us for a short amount of time, it is clear to see the significant impact he had, not only on the public, but also on his colleagues.

"I spent some time with his close colleagues and listened to all the lovely words they had to say about him, and the stories they had to tell.

"I think one of the main things which stood out to me, were just how much of an outstanding individual and role model he was."