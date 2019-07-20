Image copyright Google

The A9 is currently closed in both directions north of Dingwall due to a serious accident involving three vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near to Skiach Services, between Dingwall and Alness, at about 10:30.

Diversions have been put in place with Traffic Scotland reporting drivers facing 15-minute delays northbound.

Details of any casualties were not immediately available.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The A9 is currently closed in both directions about 600 metres north of Skiach Services whilst emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision.

"Motorists are asked to alternate routes where possible."