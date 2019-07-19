Coach and car in crash on A82 in Glen Coe
- 19 July 2019
A coach went off the road after a crash on the A82 in the Highlands.
The incident, which happened near the Glencoe Visitor Centre in Glen Coe just after 12:30, also involved a Mercedes C class car.
Police Scotland said no-one was thought to have been seriously injured.
The road at the scene was closed for a time before one lane was later reopened.