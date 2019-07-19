Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Parts of Dingwall saw flooding earlier this month

Weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain from Friday into next week have been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Scotland.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms have been forecast for southern, central and eastern Scotland.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in place for 19:00 Friday until 10:00 Saturday.

A yellow warning has also been issued for heavy rain affecting west Scotland from 18:00 Sunday to 06:00 Tuesday.

The areas covered include the west Highlands, including Skye, also Argyll and the Inner Hebrides.

Heavy rain has been forecast for western Scotland from Sunday until Tuesday morning

Forecasters said there was the potential for difficult driving conditions and localised flooding.

Earlier this month, parts of Dingwall in the Highlands were flooded after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours, and lightning strikes also cut power supplies to 1,567 properties.

The areas worst affected by the disruption to supplies were Tomatin and Grantown on Spey.