Image copyright SWT Image caption Up to eight tonnes of rubbish has been removed from beaches in the Summer Isles

Tonnes of rubbish have been removed from the Summer Isles in the north west Highlands.

Ropes, nets, pieces of metal and plastic were gathered in a clean-up led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

A boat, formerly used as a ferry on a crossing of the Cromarty Firth, is to be used to transport up to eight tonnes of waste to the mainland.

The Summer Isles are a group of small islands north west of Ullapool in Wester Ross.

Marine pollution poses threats to both marine wildlife and animals that forage along shorelines.

Image copyright BDMLR Image caption A seal found entangled in a lost fishing net in Lewis was rescued by volunteers

In 2017, a seal pup was saved after getting tangled up in a length of plastic net in the Western Isles.

The five-week-old grey seal pup was found on a beach near North Tolsta on Lewis.

David Yardley, local area coordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and helper Lyndsey Dubberley managed to free the animal.

In the same year, deer on the Isle of Rum were found entangled in lost or abandoned fishing gear.