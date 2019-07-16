Image copyright Andrew Dick/SFRS Image caption Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at about 13:40 on Monday

A fire at a steam railway's workshop led to nearby railway lines being closed and neighbouring properties being evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the blaze in Boat of Garten in the Cairngorms at about 13:40 on Monday.

Crews from Carrbridge, Grantown-on-Spey, Tomintoul, Kingussie and Aviemore assisted in dealing with the incident.

The Strathspey Steam Railway workshop was badly damaged by the fire.

Image copyright Andrew Dick/SFRS Image caption The workshop was badly damaged by the fire

Two fire appliances and a community response unit and crews extinguished the flames. No-one was injured.

Incident commander, station manager Robbie MacDougall, said: "This was a challenging incident which required the careful management of risks to protect the public, including the evacuation of nearby homes and the closure of nearby railway lines, as a precaution.

"My thanks goes to our partners, operations control and our crews for bringing this incident to a safe conclusion."