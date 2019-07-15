Image copyright Google Image caption Bruce Black was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court

A former paramedic who abused and abducted three women during a 20-year period has been jailed for 18 months.

Bruce Black, 56, carried out his assaults in Skye, Loch Ness side and Dumbarton between January 1994 and September 2014.

Earlier, a jury at Inverness Sheriff Court found him guilty by a majority on nine charges - six assaults and three abductions.

Black, formerly of Skye and recently living in Bute, intends to appeal.

Sentencing Black, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told him: "The jury were satisfied that over a great number of years you pursued a course of conduct of domestic abuse against your partners and one you hoped would become your partner.

"Their experiences can only be described as terrifying."

'Pure fantasy'

During his trial, the jury heard Black would take his victims from their homes and drive them at high speed to various locations in Scotland and England.

He would sometimes assault them in the vehicle or their home, and also leave them stranded in various places or refuse to let them leave his car.

Black gave evidence in his defence and claimed all the women had lied and the events never happened. He claimed they were "pure fantasy".