Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption Neither Wolf Nor Dog is an adaptation of a best-selling novel

A film-maker from Aberdeen has been touring Scotland with his film exploring the challenges faced by contemporary Native Americans.

Steven Lewis Simpson's Neither Wolf Nor Dog is an adaptation of a best-selling book of the same name by Kent Nerburn.

Set in Dakota, the plot follows a white author asked by a 95-year-old Lakota elder to write a book about his life.

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption The film's star is Native American Chief David Bald Eagle

Though first released in 2016, Simpson's film has been slowly building an audience in the US with screenings in small-town cinemas.

Simpson has taken it around venues in Scotland ahead of the film's wider UK release.

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption The film follows a writer and explores contemporary Lakota life

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption Bald Eagle died in the same year the film was released

The film-maker's Scottish tour started at the Glasgow Film Theatre in May.

There screenings on Monday and Tuesday in Inverness' Eden Court Theatre, before the film is taken to venues in North Berwick, Glasgow, Aberfeldy and Bathgate.

Neither Wolf Nor Dog's star is Native American Chief David Bald Eagle, who appeared in the Oscar-winning 1990 film Dances With Wolves.

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption The novel and film are set in Dakota

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog Image caption Film-maker Steven Lewis Simpson has been touring Scotland with the film

Bald Eagle, the grandson of Chief White Bull, who fought in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876, appeared in more than 40 films.

He went on to become the face of South Dakota's Lakota people.

Bald Eagle died in 2016 at the age of 97.

Image copyright Neither Wolf Nor Dog

All images are copyrighted.