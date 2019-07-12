Overturned campervan at Kessock Bridge causes traffic disruption
12 July 2019
An overturned campervan on the A9 north of the Kessock Bridge is causing major traffic disruption around Inverness.
Police said the vehicle flipped onto its side on the northbound carriageway at about 16:45.
Traffic is queueing for several miles back to the Eastfield Retail Park and towards the town centre.
There are no reports of anyone being injured.