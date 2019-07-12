Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lightning affected electricity supplies in parts of the Highlands on Thursday

Lightning strikes cut power supplies to 1,567 properties during thunderstorms in the Highlands on Thursday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the worst affected areas were Tomatin and Grantown on Spey.

The energy company said all the supplies were later restored.

Thunderstorms on Wednesday saw more than a month's worth of rain fall in and around Dingwall, leading to flooding in parts of the town.