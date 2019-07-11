Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption Clearing up in Dingwall following Wednesday's flooding

Parts of Dingwall in the Highlands were flooded after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours on Wednesday evening.

The town, along with other parts of northern and eastern Scotland, were affected by thundery downpours.

Further heavy rain has been forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening and a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning is in place.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 11 flood alerts.

They are mostly for northern and eastern areas of Scotland, including Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and Edinburgh and Lothians.

Image copyright Shona Henderson/BBC Naidheachdan Image caption Firefighters tackling flooding in Dingwall on Wednesday

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said Dingwall in Easter Ross was among the places worst affected by the rain.

Vincent Fitzsimons told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Over a month's worth of rain fell between teatime and nightfall, flooding the high street, while places nearby saw next to nothing."

He urged the public to heed Met Office and Sepa warnings and to follow advice from the emergency services if they encountered flooding.

Energy company SSE Networks has warned of possible disruption to electricity supplies throughout the day on Thursday because of the expected bad weather.