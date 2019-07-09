Motorcyclist who died in crash near Lairg named
- 9 July 2019
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Sutherland last week has been named.
Vladimir Rysavka, 41, from the Czech Republic, died at the scene after a collision with a Ford Ranger pick-up.
He was travelling with a group of bikers when the crash happened at about 12:05 on Thursday, about a mile north of Lairg on the A836.
The pick-up driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for information on the collision.