A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Sutherland last week has been named.

Vladimir Rysavka, 41, from the Czech Republic, died at the scene after a collision with a Ford Ranger pick-up.

He was travelling with a group of bikers when the crash happened at about 12:05 on Thursday, about a mile north of Lairg on the A836.

The pick-up driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for information on the collision.