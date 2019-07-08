Search for man from Yorkshire missing in Wester Ross
A new search has been carried out in the Highlands' remote Fisherfield Forest for a hillwalker who disappeared two months ago.
Martin Rhodes, 46, from the Halifax area in Yorkshire, was last seen near Kinlochewe in Wester Ross on 1 May.
He failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros.
Twenty-six members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and a dog from Search and Rescue Dog Association made the search on Sunday.
The effort was focused on Lochan Fada, Mullach Coir Mhic Fhearchair and Meall Garbh.
A spokesman for Dundonnell MRT said: "Sadly, no new evidence of Martin's whereabouts was discovered and he remains untraced at this time."
A series of searches have been made for Mr Rhodes since he was first reported missing.