Armed police formed part of the response to an incident at a house in Easter Ross on Thursday night.

A small number of neighbouring properties in Parkland Place, Balintore, were evacuated as a precaution.

Police Scotland said they were called to reports of a disturbance at about 19:45.

A 40-year-old man has been charged following the incident and is due to appear at Tain Sheriff Court next week.

Sgt Calum Reid said: "This incident was contained to within the property and there was no wider risk to the public.

"We appreciate that the police presence will have been disruptive to local residents going about their business and I would thank them for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing."