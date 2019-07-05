Image copyright Johny Cook Image caption A team of highliners undertook the challenge above Gardyloo Gully

The setting of a new record for the UK's highest altitude highline has been revealed in a series of images.

A team of highliners completed their challenge 1,344m (4,409ft) above Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain, on 6 May.

The team beat a record they had previously set

Highling involves walking between two points on a flat piece of cable called webbing. Safety harnesses prevent highliners from falling to the ground if they lose their balance.

Sheffield-born Sarah Rixham, a previous holder of the world-record for the longest female highline, was part of the team.

She has described highlining giving her a feeling of being "free and floating" and that she always feels safe, even when she loses her balance.

Safety harnesses prevented the highliners from falling when they lost their balance

The other team members were Tom Parker, Jack Chandler, Tania Monier, Rosanna French, Augustin Moinat, Thibaut Simon and Brodie Scott.

They broke their own record which they set on Sgurr Alasdair in Skye at a height of 976m 3,202ft.

Inverness-based photographer Johny Cook documented May's feat on Ben Nevis.

The challenge was completed in May

