An injured fisherman was winched to a coastguard helicopter from a boat as it rolled in a heavy swell off the Western Isles.

The rescue took place about 80 miles (129km) north-east of Stornoway in Lewis on Tuesday night. The coastguard described sea conditions as "choppy".

The man injured a hand and the alarm was raised by his crewmates at about 20:30.

He was flown to Stornoway and taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital.