Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption One of the two Audi cars stolen from Top Car in Inverness

Police are investigating the thefts of five high-value cars from two dealerships in separate incidents this week in Inverness.

Three vehicles were taken from Culloden Car Sales during the early hours of Sunday.

A grey Range Rover and a white Mercedes CLA have since been recovered in Inverness and Dundee, but a green Ford Focus remains missing.

Overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday two cars were stolen from Top Car.

Police said two Audi S-Line black editions - one a grey A6 estate registration ST13 KBO, and the other an A5 in silver registration SQ11 DKU - were taken from the Harbour Road dealership.

'Opportunist thieves'

The missing Ford Focus has the registration plate RS10 FOR.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Two Audi S-Line black editions were stolen overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday

Det Sgt Graeme Johnstone has appealed for information on the thefts.

He said: "Given the Mercedes vehicle was recovered in Dundee, we would ask people further afield than Inverness to be vigilant and to let us know if they believe they have seen any of the outstanding vehicles.

"While these recent incidents have involved garages, it is worth reminding people to make sure your vehicle is securely locked when unattended.

"Also, keep the keys out of easy reach through a door or window and do not store anything valuable in plain sight in your vehicle as this could attract opportunist thieves."