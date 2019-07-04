Image copyright Adrian Trendall/All Things Cuillin Image caption The former bothy is in a remote spot on Skye's west coast

A former hillwalkers' shelter in Skye has become a dumping ground with rubbish piling up at its entrance and on the nearby beach.

The old Camasunary Bothy on the island's west coast was closed after a new shelter was built and opened.

During World War Two it was used by submarine-hunting flying boat crews.

Islander and hillwalking guide Adrian Trendall, of the Facebook group All Things Cuillin, said it was sad to see the state of the former shelter.

He said much of the rubbish had been left by some of the walkers and campers who visited the remote spot.

Image copyright Adrian Trendall/All Things Cuillin Image caption Rubbish inside the entrance to the old bothy

"Anyone who goes there has made a conscious, big effort to get out into the wild since even the shortest walk in is about one and a half hours along a rough track," said Mr Trendall.

"So it's amazing they just leave litter."

Rubbish, including items of marine pollution such as lost fishing nets and buoys, collected in recent beach cleans will be removed by boat next month.

Image copyright Adrian Trendall/All Things Cuillin Image caption Items collected during a beach clean near the bothy

All images copyright of Adrian Trendall/All Things Cuillin.