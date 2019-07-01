Image copyright Google Image caption Portree Hospital now has 12 beds available for patients

Six extra beds have been made available at Portree Hospital in the Isle of Skye.

This takes the total number of beds in the hospital to 12. Two have already been taken up by patients.

The beds were added in response to Sir Lewis Ritchie's recommendations following his review of urgent and emergency care in Skye.

But it also follows a long campaign by islanders for improvements to health services in the north of the island.

Prof Ritchie, a professor of general practice and a former GP, led a small team in carrying out an independent external review of out-of-hours urgent care and minor injury clinical services in Skye, Lochalsh and parts of Wester Ross.

NHS Highland has had issues in the past maintaining the services in the area due to staff shortages.