A motorcyclist has died in an early morning road accident in Inverness.

The 33-year-old was killed when his blue Suzuki GSF600 motorbike crashed on Culduthel Road at about 03:10.

Police said he was travelling towards Inverness city centre when the vehicle left the road near its junction with Temple Crescent.

Sgt Chris Murray appealed for help from anyone who saw the motorcyclist before the crash or anyone who witnessed the collision.

He added: "Culduthel Road has been closed between Drummond Road and Cauldean Road and is likely to remain closed for some time.

"Local diversions are in place and we are grateful to residents for their pateince while collision investigation is carried out."