Scotland's warmest day so far as temperatures soar

  • 28 June 2019
Spean Bridge Image copyright HighlandGlen/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption BBC Weather Watchers have been recording Friday's weather across the Highlands and Islands, including in Spean Bridge

Scotland is having its warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures forecast to reach 29C.

A temperature of 28.7C has so far been recorded in Achnagart, near Sheil Bridge in Kyle, in the north west Highlands.

The reading was closely followed by another recording of 28.2C in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross.

Scotland had its previous warmest day in May with a temperature of 25.8C at Kinlochewe.

Image copyright Iain Macinnes
Image caption Temperatures in the north west Highlands were expected to reach 29C on Friday
Image copyright Wildswimmer/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Blue skies over Stornoway in Lewis
Image copyright Liz Bracken/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption Inver Mallie, Lochaber, in an image by Weather Watcher Liz Bracken
Image copyright Brass in the Braes/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption The scene at Ardgour on Friday

