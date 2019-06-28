Brain tumour survivor's beach litter campaign

Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption Kiko Matthews has reached the Highlands on her cycle challenge

A brain tumour survivor is helping to clean pollution from shorelines while cycling around the UK coast.

Kiko Matthews, 36, who grew up in Herefordshire, was diagnosed with Cushing's disease in 2009.

She had a second tumour removed in 2017 while training for a row across the Atlantic, which she completed in a record time last year.

Ms Matthews has reached the Highlands in her Kik-Plastic cycle challenge which started in Margate in May.

Her cycle around the UK and part of Ireland is due to end in London next month.

Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption Volunteers have helped to clear rubbish from beaches

On a ferry from Mallaig to Knoydart she said: "This has been my favourite leg of the challenge so far. The scenery is beautiful."

She added: "To date 2.1 tonnes of litter and pollution has been cleared off beaches helped by 1,250 volunteers.

"The response from communities along the way has been very positive."

Image copyright Kik-Plastic Image caption Ms Matthews' Kik-Plastic challenge follows her record-breaking transatlantic row last year

In March last year, Ms Matthews set a new world record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a female rower.

She rowed the 6m-long (21ft) Soma of Essex for up to 16 hours a day, sleeping in two-hour shifts.

Her journey from Gran Canaria to Barbados was completed in 49 days, almost a week shorter than the previous record.