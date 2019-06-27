New record set for rowing Loch Ness

Image copyright Jock Wishart Image caption The team of rowers beat the previous record set in 1993

A new record has been set for the time it takes to row the length of Loch Ness.

A 13-rower team led by Dumfries-born explorer Jock Wishart completed the 21-mile (33km) journey in two hours, 26 minutes and 57 seconds.

It beat the previous time set 26 years ago by former world rowing champion Peter Haining and George Parsonage by one minute and 12 seconds.

The row on Wednesday started from Dores and finished at Fort Augustus.

The team completed their challenge in a Trainera, a type of boat used in the coastal waters of the Bay of Biscay in the Basque region of Spain.

Mr Wishart said: "I am absolutely delighted to have broken this record which stood for such a long time.

"The crew were terrific. They used their power and stamina to achieve this and I suspect their new record could stand for some time."

He said the team had hoped to benefit from a tailwind, but this only materialised halfway through the challenge.