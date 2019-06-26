Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Richard Finnis attacked Ms Gallacher with a two-pronged cheese knife

A Highland League footballer tried to stab his former partner to death after refusing to accept their break-up, a court has heard.

Richard Finnis attacked Helen Gallacher, 30, at her flat in Inverness in February.

Ms Gallacher had just come out the shower when she spotted Finnis lurking at her patio doors before he launched the attack.

The 31-year-old admitted stabbing her with a two-pronged cheese knife.

Ms Gallacher eventually managed to escape despite being covered in blood, and banged on neighbours' doors for help.

Finnis, who played for Highland Football League side Strathspey Thistle, fled before being found days later in woodland near Inverness after a large-scale manhunt.

'Not coping'

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Ms Gallacher was left with life-changing injuries.

Finnis pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge. Sentence was deferred until next month.

The hearing was told the couple were together for six years until Ms Gallacher ended the relationship days before Christmas.

Prosecutor Eoghainn MacLean said: "He struggled to get over the separation.

"He inundated her with phone calls and social media messages in relation to the break-up."

Mr MacLean added it was clear Finnis "was not coping" months later.

Finnis was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him: "Be under no illusion, this was a horrific attack on a young woman.

"The injuries she suffered are catastrophic and you will pay a price for this."