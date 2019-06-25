Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The Longman Roundabout is on the A9 and provides a connection to the A82

A new flyover forms part of Transport Scotland's preferred solution to one of Inverness' most congested roundabouts.

The Longman Roundabout is on the A9 near the Kessock Bridge and provides a link to another trunk road, the A82.

Transport Scotland has sought public feedback on the proposal, which could cost between £85m and £95m to construct.

Under the plan, the roundabout would be made bigger and the A9 would pass over it and also the A82 and Stadium Road.

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The roundabout would be made larger under the preferred solution

Tackling the bottleneck at Longman Roundabout forms part of the £315m Inverness City Region Deal agreed in 2017.

On average, 64,000 vehicles per day are driven around the roundabout.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "I would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to either of the venues to view our plans of the preferred option for improving Longman junction and to have an opportunity to discuss them with our team and provide comments.

"The material on show at the events is also available to view on the scheme's website. The vital feedback received will then be taken into account as we develop and assess the preferred option in greater detail as we look to publish draft orders next year."