Hillwalker dies in fall on An Teallach near Dundonnell

  • 24 June 2019
An Teallach Image copyright Hill Walker/Geograph
Image caption The person died in a fall while on An Teallach on Sunday

A hillwalker has died in a fall during a trip to a mountain in Wester Ross.

The accident happened on An Teallach near Dundonnell on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised by another hillwalker at about 13:30.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were called to the scene.

