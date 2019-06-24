Hillwalker dies in fall on An Teallach near Dundonnell
- 24 June 2019
A hillwalker has died in a fall during a trip to a mountain in Wester Ross.
The accident happened on An Teallach near Dundonnell on Sunday afternoon.
The alarm was raised by another hillwalker at about 13:30.
Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter were called to the scene.