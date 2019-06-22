Image copyright Mavis Paterson Image caption Mavis Paterson and her cycling partner Heather Curley completed their cycle on Saturday

An 81-year-old from Dumfries and Galloway has become the oldest woman to cycle the 960 miles (1,540km) from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Mavis Paterson, of Glenluce, took up the challenge in memory of her three children who all died within four years of one another.

She set off on 30 May and finished her epic journey on Saturday afternoon.

The Guinness Book of Records previously confirmed that on completion she would be the oldest woman to cycle the route.

She has raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity she has been supporting since her mother and sister died from the illness.

Ms Paterson wrote on Facebook it was "hard to find the words" to describe her "utterly unforgettable journey".

She added that she was "so very, very grateful for all the support, the fun, friendships, cyclists who joined for a few miles".

Mother's loss

Ms Paterson said the cycle ride would also help her to cope with the loss of her three grown-up children who died between 2012 and 2016.

"I always set myself a goal and a challenge and it takes my mind off the grief that I suffer with losing my children," she said.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mavis Paterson was given support by Macmillan staff and volunteers and her cycling companion Heather Curley

Image copyright Macmillan Cancer Support Image caption Mavis Paterson has raised £50,000 for charity

Macmillan staff and volunteers joined her and cycling companion Heather Curley for parts of the ride.

Speaking before they finished the challenge, Ms Paterson said she was no stranger to such challenges.

"I have done quite a lot, I cycled across Canada when I was 70 and at the end of that I was interviewed and I was just quite sorry it was all over," she said.

"So I might feel the same with this one too."