Highlands & Islands

Snake captured at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital

  • 20 June 2019
Corn snake Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Corn snakes are non-venomous

A corn snake has been found in the grounds of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Animal welfare officers from the Scottish SPCA managed to catch the animal.

However, it needed medical treatment and died, despite the efforts of a vet.

The SSPCA described the non-venomous snake, which can be kept as pets, as a "stray".