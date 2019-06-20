Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Kilda is a protected Unesco World Heritage site

A proposal for a visitor centre dedicated to the remote St Kilda archipelago has been given planning permission in principle.

Ionad Hiort, the St Kilda Centre, would be built at Uig in Lewis - about 41 miles (66km) east of the small islands.

Building on St Kilda's main island, Hirta, was ruled out because bad weather could restrict access to the small group of isles.

St Kilda is also a protected Unesco World Heritage site.

Islanders abandoned the archipelago in 1930, and today Hirta is only occupied for a few months of the year by National Trust for Scotland staff and volunteers, scientists and Ministry of Defence contractors who operate a rocket testing radar.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Kilda is more than 40 miles away from the site of the proposed centre

The project, A Chiad Cheum, has proposed the new visitor centre.

Under the plans, visitors would be able to experience St Kildan cultural traditions and the environment of the islands.

It would also act as a research base.