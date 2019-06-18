Image copyright Forest Holidays Image caption A holiday company plans to invest £12m in the new forest cabins resort

Fifty holiday cabins have been proposed for an area of forestry under the northern slopes of Ben Nevis.

The "eco-cabin" resort at Leanachan near Fort William forms part of the 20-year, £25m Nevis Forest Master Plan.

Forestry and Land Scotland, formerly Forest Enterprise Scotland, is leading the overall project.

Forest Holidays plans to invest £12m in the cabins resort and has submitted a pre-application notification to Highland Council.

The holiday company runs 10 sites across the UK.

A pre-application notification is submitted ahead of outline and full planning permission being sought for a development.

Ben Nevis is one of the world's best-known peaks

Four years ago, Highland councillors approved the blueprint for the master plan.

Other elements of the project that could be developed over the next 20 years include a luxury hotel, camping facilities and improved connectivity.

Simon Hodgson, of Forestry and Land Scotland, said; "We welcome this latest step in the delivery of the master plan.

"We set out to make a positive step-change for Lochaber and create a 'world-class destination' from which all the attractions of Fort William and the wider Lochaber region can be explored."

He added: "Having invested five years already in this major project, it's good to see our partner Forest Holidays bringing this element to the planning stage and all of the effort begin to come to fruition."