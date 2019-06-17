Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday in Inverness' Clava Road

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested following a disturbance in Inverness.

Passersby were injured when they went to the aid of a man who was allegedly being attacked in the incident in the city's Hilton area.

The disturbance happened at about 01:55 on Saturday on Clava Road.

Police Scotland said its inquiries were continuing.