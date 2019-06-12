Image copyright David Buchanan

A search and rescue helicopter base at Prestwick Airport was the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's busiest in Scotland last year, according to new statistics.

Crews at the Ayrshire base responded to 318 call-outs to incidents for the year ending March 2019.

Prestwick was the coastguard's second busiest in the UK after Newquay in Cornwall, which had 341 incidents.

Sumburgh in Shetland had the highest proportion of rescues across the whole of the UK.

Of its 143 call-outs, 83% involved rescues.

The coastguard's other Scottish search and rescue helicopter bases - Inverness and Stornoway in Lewis - had 254 and 131 call-outs last year.