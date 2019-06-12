Image caption Greenpeace campaigners first climbed on to the rig on Sunday evening

The occupation of an oil rig in the Cromarty Firth by Greenpeace activists has continued into a third day.

The Transocean, under contract to BP, was due to leave from near Invergordon on Sunday, heading for the Vorlich oil field east of Aberdeen.

The operation was halted after two Greenpeace campaigners boarded the structure on Sunday.

It comes amid reports that a large dust cloud was seen coming from the rig on Saturday, a day before it was occupied.

On Tuesday, Transocean served an interdict on Greenpeace in an attempt to bring the protest to an end.

Image copyright Cromarty Rising Image caption Cromarty Rising has raised concerns about dust from the rig on Saturday

Workers on the rig had tried to deliver the legal document in a bucket on the end of a rope to the two campaigners.

Transocean has not commented on the interdict or on a separate report concerning the large dust cloud.

Local environmental campaign group Cromarty Rising said the dust could have posed a threat to wildlife.

The Cromarty Firth Port Authority said it was investigating after being made aware of the cloud.