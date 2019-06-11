Planning permission for Inverness waste sorting site
- 11 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A facility in Inverness that would sort rubbish into waste suitable for use in the making of fuel for power plants has been given the go-ahead.
Highland Council's proposal for the materials recovery facility at a site on Stadium Road was approved by councillors.
About 140,000 tonnes of waste is produced every year by households and businesses in the Highlands.
The new facility could process up to 83,000 tonnes of waste annually.