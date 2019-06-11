Image copyright Greenpeace/PA Wire Image caption The rig was being towed out to sea in the Cromarty Firth when it was boarded

Two environmental campaigners have boarded an oil rig in the Cromarty Firth to relieve two activists who scaled the structure on Sunday.

The Transocean rig, under contract to BP, was due to leave on Sunday night headed for the Vorlich oil field east of Aberdeen.

Protesters are calling on BP to stop drilling for new wells.

BP said it shared the campaigners' concerns about climate change and wanted a low carbon future.

But it said while it recognised the right for peaceful protest, "the actions of this group are irresponsible and may put themselves and others unnecessarily at risk".

Greenpeace said the 27,000-tonne rig owned by Transocean was on its way to the Vorlich field to drill new oil wells operated by BP.

One of those on board the rig, an activist named Jo, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday what she hoped to achieve.

She said: "We are in a climate emergency. This rig is going out to the Vorlich oil field to drill a new hole which will extract 30 million barrels of oil, they hope, when we already cannot afford to burn the oil we've already got in production - it seems a bit foolish so we've come up here to try to stop the rig going out."

She said campaigners intended to stay on board as long as they could but conceded they would only be able to delay the rig's journey for a few days.