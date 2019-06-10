Image copyright Adventure Syndicate Image caption Jenny Graham's challenge started and finished in Berlin

Scottish endurance cyclist Jenny Graham has been named a Guinness World Record holder for setting a new time for circumnavigating the globe on a bike.

The 39-year-old, from Inverness, completed the 18,000-mile challenge in 125 days last year.

Ms Graham knocked almost three weeks off the previous women's record of 144 days, which was set by Italy's Paola Gianotti in 2014.

Her feat has now been formally recognised by Guinness World Records.

Ms Graham's journey began in June at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and took her through 16 countries including Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, China, Australia, the USA, Portugal, Spain and Holland.

She finished back in Berlin in October.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Graham will appear in the 2020 Guinness World Records edition

The challenge, which the cyclist did unsupported, also involved four flights and a journey by boat.

Her record will appear in the Guinness World Records 2020 edition.

Ms Graham said: "I was curious to see how far I could go and now I'm officially a world record holder.

"When I set off this time last year, I wasn't sure what lay ahead, but the journey was awe-inspiring, exhausting and ultimately life-changing.

"I'd encourage anyone to get out on their bike and discover they are capable of far more than they think they are."

Image copyright Jenny Graham Image caption Jenny Graham set a new world record earlier this year

Ms Graham, who works for Highland Council, spent a year preparing for the trip.

The furthest she had cycled before was from Land's End to John O'Groats.

She is a co-director of the Adventure Syndicate, a not-for-profit organisation that uses women's stories of their adventures on bikes to inspire others.