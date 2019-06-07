Image copyright Police Scotland

A man has been convicted of illegally importing handguns and ammunition to his Highlands cottage.

Robert Lockhart was arrested in November last year after a large-scale firearms raid at his home in the village of Appin in Argyll and Bute.

The 50-year-old was caught after a parcel sent from the Czech Republic containing a handgun was intercepted.

A total of seven weapons were recovered from Lockhart's home.

Appearing at Glasgow High Court, Lockhart pled guilty to 15 firearms offences and two customs offences.

Det Ch Insp Graeme Naysmith said: "Robert Lockhart attempted to bypass the law by bringing dangerous firearms into this country."

He added: "There is a perception that organised crime is an urban issue but Lockhart's conviction shows that offending of this nature will not be tolerated, wherever you are in the country."

Target practice

The court heard how the UK Border Force intercepted a parcel being delivered from the Czech Republic to Lockhart which contained a handgun - capable of firing blanks - prompting a search of his home.

Police and the National Crime Agency seized more firearms and ammunition after the 50-year-old stated: "I'll show you where everything is".

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said: "He then led up into the attic which had been converted into a basic room with shooting targets in open view."

Police also seized ammunition and flares over two raids at the property.

The guns were described as "gas alarm pistols" and the court heard they were not capable of "discharging" bullets.

The ammunition included blank and pepper spray cartridges.

Google searches

Lockhart, who described himself as a gun collector, did not have the relevant firearms certificates or authority to have the weapons.

Police later found he had made a number of gun-related Google searches.

They included: "10 months and still not receive my shotgun licence...why delays?"

It also emerged he had ordered items from a Czech-based firm called Balistas.com.

Lockhart, a cruise ship engineer, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.