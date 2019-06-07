Image copyright Lochaber Geopark Image caption Cattle on a beach on Eigg, an island in Lochaber Geopark

Volunteers running one of Scotland's three geoparks hope to raise enough funds to keep visitor centres open and offer new educational activities.

Geoparks are internationally-recognised areas of "outstanding geological heritage".

Lochaber Geopark includes Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and landscapes shaped by ancient volcanic and ice age activity.

A £55,000-target crowdfunding campaign is helping to raise the funds needed.

Scotland's other geoparks are North-west Highlands and Shetland.

Image copyright Andrew McMahon Image caption Ben Nevis is within the boundaries of Lochaber Geopark

Fort William-based Lochaber Geopark runs three visitor centres. The charity also hopes to put funding towards new indoor and outdoor educational activities.

The park also includes Glen Coe and the island of Eigg and its volcanic outcrop An Sgurr. According to legend it was the home of giant female warriors.

The Parallel Roads of Glen Roy, lines in the glen that represent the shorelines of ice-dammed lakes, are also a feature of Lochaber Geopark.

Before geologists provided an explanation for this ice age landscape many people believed that the lines were roads built by ancient kings of Scotland.