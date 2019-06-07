Image copyright PA Image caption Built at a cost of £26m, the funicular was first opened in 2001

The Cairngorm funicular has a future if the repairs it needs are "achievable and affordable", its owner has said.

The UK's highest railway has been out of action since October last year due to structural problems.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the funicular and Cairngorm Mountain ski centre, said engineers have suggested solutions to fix it.

The public agency said it would make this information public in "due course".

It said it appreciated there was a "strong public interest" in the work to fix the funicular.

The engineers' report setting out solutions and options for the railway is currently the subject of a peer review.

Built at a cost of £26m and opened in 2001, the railway near Aviemore connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.

Thousands of people use it, including skiers and snowboarders during the ski season to access slopes.

In its latest update on the funicular and wider snowsports resort, the enterprise agency said: "HIE continues to work with the Scottish government to determine the best options for the future of the funicular.

"The funicular is a considerable asset and, provided repairs are achievable and affordable, it will have a future role in enabling all-season access to the mountain."