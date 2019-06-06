Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Brandie was found guilty of the murder by a jury

A man has been jailed for at least 19 years for the murder of a disabled man in Inverness.

Gary Gallogley, 54, who is originally from Lanarkshire, died in hospital two days after a fire at his Inverness flat on 3 April 2018.

Ryan Brandie, 24, from Inverness, was found guilty of the murder after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard that Brandie struck Mr Gallogley's with his own walking stick before starting two fires in the flat.

Mr Gallogley lived in the same block of flats as Brandie's partner.

Brandie was jailed for life by judge Lord Mulholland and ordered to serve at least 19 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Gary Gallogley died from his injuries two days after the blaze at his flat

Following the sentencing, Police Scotland's senior investigating officer, Det Insp Eddie Ross, described Brandie's actions as "wicked and reckless".

He said: "Gary Gallogley was a vulnerable man who did nothing to deserve his brutal and savage death at the hands of Ryan Brandie.

"Brandie's actions which led to Mr Gallogley's death and his subsequent efforts to avoid taking responsibility afterwards were both wicked and reckless.

"It is right that he will face the consequences of his horrendous behaviour."