Image copyright SSPCA Image caption One of the two cats found covered in the paint

Two cats were found covered in bright blue paint in Inverness.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted on Sunday by the pets' owners, who live in different but nearby areas of Culduthel and Old Mill Road.

The charity said one of the owners believed their pet had been in a fight with another cat and they had paint thrown over them to break them up.

The SSPCA has appealed for information to help find the person or people responsible for the incidents.

Injuries on one of the pets were consistent with it having been in a fight.

Inspector Aileen Ross said: "It is highly unlikely it is a coincidence that both these cats were covered in the same paint in the same city on the same day, so we are keen to speak to anyone who can shed any light on this.

"The colour of the paint is very distinctive so we are hoping someone recognises it.

"Sadly, the second cat who was covered in paint had to be put to sleep with an unrelated illness but the paint would have caused him a high degree of stress in his final days."