Image caption Sumburgh has been one of six airports affected by the strike action

A day of strike action planned by air traffic controllers at six of Scotland's airports has been suspended.

The Prospect union said the 12 June strike was called off after it received a revised pay offer from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Previous strikes disrupted operations at Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh.

Details of the offer have not been revealed, although the union had asked for a pay increase of at least 10%.

Hial is owned by the Scottish government and Prospect had argued that controllers employed in the public sector were paid considerably more.

The union's national secretary Richard Hardy said: "Prospect has received a revised pay offer from Hial which we will be putting to our members for consideration.

"In light of this we are suspending the strike action scheduled for 12 June.

"Action short of a strike will continue."