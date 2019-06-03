Serious injuries in crash on A86 Spean Bridge-Laggan road
- 3 June 2019
One person has been seriously injured following a crash between a car and a van on the A86 Spean Bridge to Laggan road.
The collision happened just before 11:30 near Aberarder on the shores of Loch Laggan.
The road is closed at the scene and two diversions, both almost 113 miles (181km) long, have been put in place.
The person who was injured was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance.