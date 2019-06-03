Bike frames: Photos from the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup
- 3 June 2019
The 18th Fort William Mountain Bike World was held at the weekend.
Training took place on Friday followed by two full days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.
About 250 riders from all over the world took part, and the weekend attracted a total crowd of more than 20,000 people.
The event's races were held on a course at Nevis Range on Aonach Mor, a mountain near Fort William.
All images are copyrighted.