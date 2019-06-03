Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The mountain biking races involved about 250 riders from all over the world

The 18th Fort William Mountain Bike World was held at the weekend.

Training took place on Friday followed by two full days of competition on Saturday and Sunday.

About 250 riders from all over the world took part, and the weekend attracted a total crowd of more than 20,000 people.

The event's races were held on a course at Nevis Range on Aonach Mor, a mountain near Fort William.

