Music festival The Gathering was held for the first time at the weekend.

The sold-out one-day event was staged at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness on Saturday.

Acts included Tide Lines, The Vatersay Boys, Elephant Sessions, Ho-Ro, Torridon and City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band.

